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Highly Rated
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black

ACG Zegama Trail

Men's Trail-Running Shoes

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Black/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Baltic Blue/Light Orewood Brown/Mink Brown/Phantom
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Black/Black Spruce
Light Crimson/Light Orewood Brown/Black/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
  • Style: HV8113-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

A trusted trail runner takes its rightful place in ACG. And it arrives with some all-conditions upgrades.The light and ultra-cushioned ACG Zegama combines grippy traction and more room for your toes to provide lasting comfort and control on rugged, off-road terrain. Steep climbs, hairpin switchbacks, barreling descents—the Zegama’s built to tackle it all. Are you?

Stacked cushioning

The updated midsole puts more ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximize cushioning. A layer of Cushlon 3.0 foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on uneven trail surfaces.

Room to Move

Made specifically for trail runners, the roomier forefoot and toe box let your feet splay for greater stability on tough terrain.

Improved Ankle Cuff

To keep trail debris out, the improved ankle cuff features stretchy fabric for a more conforming, 1:1 fit around your heel.

Reliable Traction, Peak Control

The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

More Benefits

Lightweight and durable, the cool mesh upper is made to withstand the toughest off-road terrain.

Product details

  • Weight: approx. 338g (men's UK 9)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 4mm
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
  • Style: HV8113-103

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (74)

4.8 stars

  • Muy cómodas.

    EnriqueC842528600

    Son muy cómodas, vas como flotando, a la vez que se agarran muy bien por la suela que tienen, se ajustan muy bien al tobillo y los dedos están sueltos, no están atrapados, muy contento.

  • Top!

    Vasilis978105422

    Απλά καταπληκτικό!! Άνετο,τέλεια πρόσφυση,πολύ καλή διαπνοή και δείχνει αρκετά γερό.

  • As comfy as they say.

    NickyB180512201

    I have the Zegama 1s and really like them. The Pegasus Trail is really my go-to. I’ve read a lot of great things about this Zegama ACG being the most comfortable trail shoe from Nike so decided to pick them up. Not disappointed at all! I was so impressed with how comfortable they actually are. This is initial impression, but man, I really love how they feel. Great color as well. I know I’ll end up getting another pair.

ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Ruthless comfort. Soft shoes for when you hit hard trails.

Engineered For

Trail Running

Terrain

Highly Technical

Cushioning

Maximum

Shoe Weight

Approx. 338g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

4mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 338g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

4mm

Powered By

ZoomX Foam, Cushlon 3.0 Foam & Vibram® MegaGrip

Features That Perform

  • Stacked Cushioning

    The updated midsole puts more ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of Cushlon 3.0 foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on uneven trail surfaces.

  • Room to Move

    Made specifically for trail runners, the roomier forefoot and toe box let your feet splay for greater stability on tough terrain.

  • Improved Ankle Cuff

    To keep trail debris out, the improved ankle cuff features stretchy fabric for a more conforming 1:1 fit around your heel.

  • Reliable Traction, Peak Control

    The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

Caleb Olson

"It's the best in really rugged, rocky terrain, something where you care even more about stability and comfort than just moving as fast as you can".

Caleb Olson

ACG Athlete, 2025 Western States 100 champion

Complete the look

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