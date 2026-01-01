Nike ACG Vista Peak
Sunglasses
Klarna Available at checkout.
Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vast Grey
- Style: IQ9341-819
Nike ACG Vista Peak
Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.
Benefits
- Frame size: 71mm lens width; 19mm bridge width; 130mm temple length
- Nike Max Optics with anti-reflective coating helps reduce light reflection and provides precise vision from all angles.
- 6-base curved shield offers medium coverage with moderate peripheral light blockage.
- Adjustable, TPE rubber nose pad and temples provide enhanced grip and traction even in wet conditions.
Product Details
- Multiple strap-attachment locations.
- The injected frame material is derived from at least 40% castor bean oil.
- 100% UVA/UVB protection.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vast Grey
- Style: IQ9341-819
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG Vista Peak