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Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes - Light British Tan/Baroque Brown/Sand Drift/Light British Tan

Nike ACG Rufus

Men's Shoes

109,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Thanks to its easy-to-wear design that can be dressed up or down, the ACG Rufus is sure to earn a spot in your footwear rotation. It blends a grippy outsole with a more cushioned midsole, bringing both comfort and traction while you're wandering off the beaten path.


  • Colour Shown: Light British Tan/Baroque Brown/Sand Drift/Light British Tan
  • Style: HV4087-200

Nike ACG Rufus

109,99 €

Thanks to its easy-to-wear design that can be dressed up or down, the ACG Rufus is sure to earn a spot in your footwear rotation. It blends a grippy outsole with a more cushioned midsole, bringing both comfort and traction while you're wandering off the beaten path.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Light British Tan/Baroque Brown/Sand Drift/Light British Tan
  • Style: HV4087-200

Nike ACG

Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Windproof and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered, while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4.5 stars

  • DanielO716160454

    La zapatillas son muy bonitas, pero he comprado mi número habitual y se me salen (OJO), las he tenido que devolver porque son grandes.

  • Great Shoe

    johnw671632531

    Great shoe, however they come up a little big, I would recommend going down a 1/2 size for a comfortable fit.

Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes

Nike ACG Rufus

109,99 €

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