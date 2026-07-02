Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top

Nike ACG

79,99 €

Warm and breathable, this waffle-knit top is perfect for chilly days. The 1/4-zip design lets you adjust your coverage and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.

Sweat-wicking tech

Soft and stretchy poly-wool blend fabric feels warmth. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Layer and adapt

This mid-layer top is designed loose enough to wear over a base and tight enough to layer under a jacket. Thumbholes help hold the sleeves in place.