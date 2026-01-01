Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Pack Jacket
Klarna Available at checkout.
Backpack, jacket, both or neither—this versatile shell takes adaptability to new heights. This style was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. When you don't need the layer, the jacket packs into its own pocket for easy storage.
- Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
- Style: IF1268-020
ACG Five Towers
Backpack turned jacket turned backjacketpack. Get it? Great.
Backpack, jacket, both or neither—this versatile shell takes adaptability to new heights. This style was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. When you don't need the layer, the jacket packs into its own pocket for easy storage.
Product Details
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Backpack: back/panels lining: 93% nylon/7% elastane. Front panels/side panels/front pocket bag palm side/side panel lining: 100% nylon. Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Jacket: 93% nylon/7% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
- Style: IF1268-020
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Five Towers
Backpack turned jacket turned backjacketpack. Get it? Great.
Designed For
Everyday Adventure
Protection
UV Coverage
Weight
Lightweight
Tech Specs
Technology
Dri-FIT
Sustainability
This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres