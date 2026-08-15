triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts - Black/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Dolomiti

Men's Shorts

74,99 €
Black/Black/Summit White
Mineral Slate/Black Spruce/Black/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IF0893-010

ACG Dolomiti

74,99 €

To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.

Product Details

  • 100% nylon
  • Embroidered ACG and Swoosh logos
  • Woven Dolomiti label
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IF0893-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (4)

4 stars

  • Bermuda ottimi

    PierAngeloV210600080

    Bermuda da hiking molto belli e leggerissimi, perfetti per le ormai bollenti (anche in montagna) estati europee.

  • No zip pockets anymore

    AndreyS155260400

    There used to be 2 very functional zip front pockets in previous models. Not anymore, so it is just basic shorts.

  • Heavy shorts with plenty of pocket space

    Ncaaofficial1988

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these shorts as we were traveling to Europe and they do have a lot of pocket space but they are a little heavy.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts

ACG Dolomiti

74,99 €

Complete the look

Item 3 of 10