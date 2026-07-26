Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top

Nice football play training cloth
David
It is perfect fit and good quality
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.
Nike Academy
Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
Nice football play training cloth
David
It is perfect fit and good quality
Treningowa koszulka
TomaszP151964765
Materiał wysokiej jakości dobrze przylegający do ciała. Oddychający szybko schnący, trzymający ciepłotę ciała.
Nike junior dry fit top
Mary
Comfortable and fits comfortably.
Nike Academy