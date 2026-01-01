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Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L) - Black/Black/White

Nike Academy

Football Gymsack (18L)

22,99 €
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0924-010

Nike Academy

22,99 €

Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.

Benefits

  • Small zip pocket provides quick access to small essentials.
  • Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.

Product Details

  • 51cm H x 36cm W x 5cm D (approx.)
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0924-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L)

    Nike Academy

    22,99 €

    Complete the look

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