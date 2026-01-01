Nike Academy Elite
Football
Klarna Available at checkout.
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0639-100
Nike Academy Elite
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
Product Details
- 47% rubber/34% polyurethane (PU)/14% polyester/3% nylon/2% rayon
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0639-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy Elite