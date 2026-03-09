Nike Academy Dri-FIT Football Snood

Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.
Nike Academy
Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Ottimo prodotto
MatteoRayD862315217
Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.
Nike Academy