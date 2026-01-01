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Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L) - Midnight Navy/Black/White

Nike Academy

Backpack (Medium, 24L)

37,99 €
Midnight Navy/Black/White
Black/Black/White
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. It features multiple compartments to help keep your gear secure and easily accessible.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
  • Style: IO0915-410

Nike Academy

37,99 €

With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. It features multiple compartments to help keep your gear secure and easily accessible.

Benefits

  • Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
  • Wet/dry compartment helps keep gear clean and organised.
  • Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
  • Sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop.

Product Details

  • 46cm H x 30cm W x 18cm D (approx.)
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
  • Style: IO0915-410

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L)

    Nike Academy

    37,99 €

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