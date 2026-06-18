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Highly Rated
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket - Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Obsidian

Recycled Materials

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket

129,99 €
Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Obsidian
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Tailored and ready to move. Our PerfectStretch jacket keeps up with you all day long with its lightweight four-way-stretch fabric and sweat-wicking tech. Its roomy fit and airy pleated back give you polished comfort in every activity.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Obsidian
  • Style: IB8986-410

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Tailored and ready to move. Our PerfectStretch jacket keeps up with you all day long with its lightweight four-way-stretch fabric and sweat-wicking tech. Its roomy fit and airy pleated back give you polished comfort in every activity.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Adjust the cuffs on the move with snap buttons.

Product Details

  • Hidden press-stud closure
  • On-seam pockets
  • Signature locker loop on the back of the collar
  • Body: 83-88% polyester/12-17% elastane; Panels/Pocket Bag Knuckle Side: 83% polyester/17% elastane; Mesh: 91% polyester/9% elastane.
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Obsidian
  • Style: IB8986-410

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (23)

4.6 stars

  • very nice!

    LucianeB762639165

    Dresses really well and it is very pretty!

  • Just not for me

    KM

    Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Wierd fit

    Jamie3030

    I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Complete the look

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