Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Straight-Leg Trousers
Klarna Available at checkout.
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking trousers offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
- Colour Shown: Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
- Style: IM3639-212
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking trousers offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
Optimise your downtime
With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.
Stay Dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- Our ImpossiblySoft fabric is a smooth double knit made for all-day movement.
- Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
- The zipped back pocket provides secure storage, while a hidden zipped pocket inside the right pocket fits small essentials.
Product details
- Signature locker loop
- Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
- Style: IM3639-212
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft