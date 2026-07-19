Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Cardigan

High quality. Size down.
CAMERONC236531592
Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
High quality. Size down.
CAMERONC236531592
Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.
Khanh
Great feeling super soft but the buttons are weak point. The fabric torn around the buttons… only was wearing it like 3 times. Customer service said it was my fault… Size down if you still want to give this a try
Great look and fit!
Harry977858400
Great look, awesome feel. Got a lot of compliments wanting to know where to buy one.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
—Aurélien Tchouaméni, 24.7 footballer
Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.
For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort