Back to SearchNike Factory Store Norwich RiversideOpen • Closes at 16.30Riverside Retail ParkUnit 1 Albion WayNORWICH, Norfolk, NR1 1WR, GB+44 1603 665555Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Fri: 10.00 - 19.00Sat: 10.00 - 18.30Sun: 10.30 - 16.30ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Click & CollectPurchases made on Nike.com can be collected from this store.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store BraintreeBraintree VillageCharter WayChapel HillBRAINTREE, Essex, CM77 8YH, GBOpen • Closes at 17.00Nike Factory Store LakesideLakeside Shopping CentreWest Thurrock WayGRAYS, Thurrock, RM20 2ZP, GBOpen • Closes at 17.00Nike Factory Store London ICONOutlet Shopping at the O2Peninsula SquareLONDON, London, SE10 0DX, GBOpen • Closes at 18.00