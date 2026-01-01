Back to SearchNike Factory Store - Baton RougeClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10.007445 Corporate Blvd Ste 600Baton Rouge, LA, 70809-9101, US2252386320Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sat: 10.00 - 19.00Sun: 11.00 - 18.00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store - GonzalesTanger Outlet Center - Gonzales2210 Tanger Blvd, Suite 225Gonzales, LA, 70737-5764, USClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10.00Nike Factory Store - ElmwoodElmwood Shopping Center1134 S Clearview Pkwy, STE GElmwood, LA, 70123-7506, USClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10.00Nike Factory Store - GulfportGulfport Premium Outlets10700 Factory Shops Blvd.Gulfport, MS, 39503-4234, USClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10.00