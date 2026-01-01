Back to SearchNike Factory Store CastlefordOpen • Closes at 19.00Junction 32Tomahawk TrailGlasshoughtonCASTLEFORD, Wakefield, WF10 4PS, GB+44 1977 517605Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Fri: 10.00 - 19.00Sat: 10.00 - 18.00Sun: 11.00 - 17.00ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Click & CollectPurchases made on Nike.com can be collected from this store.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store Crown Point4 Crown Point Shopping CentreJunction RoadLEEDS, Leeds, LS10 1ET, GBOpen • Closes at 19.00Nike Store Leeds City CentreTrinity, 207 Albion StreetLEEDS, Leeds, LS1 5AR, GBOpen • Closes at 20.00Nike Factory Store YorkDesigner Outlet YorkSt. Nicolas AvenueYORK, York, YO19 4TA, GBOpen • Closes at 20.00