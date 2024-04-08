Swoosh Pro: My go-to sprinting bra

Last updated: 6 April 2024
2 min read
My Go-To Sprinting Bra
When I’m sprinting, it needs to feel like it’s just me and the track. When the race starts, I’m focusing on getting to that finish line as fast as possible.
I can’t get into that zone if my kit is digging in or feels too tight. I need to feel comfortable and supported.
The Swoosh Pro has this locked in feeling without restricting any breathing, so I can really just let loose and run freely.
For me, higher support bras like the Swoosh Pro are my preference for activities where I’m going hard. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only sports bra that will work for you!
We all want and need different things, so it’s super important you look into which sports bra might feel best for you, and get measured so you always feel super comfy.