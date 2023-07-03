Football Drills for Girls - Nike

In Partnership With Rebel Girls
Dynamic Drills
Football is naturally fun, so we created drills that are filled with that spirit. Have a go at these drills, improve your skills and challenge friends and family. Let's start!
Drill: Socks Off
Roll up a pair of socks—clean or smelly—and grab an empty laundry basket, bin, or bag.
Easy Mode
• Place the basket four steps away.
• Hold the sock ball in your hand.
• Drop the ball and kick* it towards the basket.
• Give yourself five points for each one you get in the basket.
• Give yourself one point each time you hit the basket. How many points can you get in 10 attempts?
• Can you beat your best score?
Medium Mode
• When you're ready, try this with your other (non-dominant) foot.
• If you get one in the basket, give yourself 10 points.
• If you hit the basket, give yourself five points.
• Can you beat your best score? How did you do it?
With friends and family
• When you're ready, challenge a friend or a family member to the same game.
• Take turns until you've each made 10 attempts. Who got the highest score? How did they do it?
• What can you learn from your partner's attempts?
• Tell your partner two things you think they did well during their turn.
*You can also throw the socks if you want to!
Drill: How Many Touches
Make a small circle on the ground or floor using cones, chalk, blocks—whatever you can find! Then, grab a football.
Easy Mode
• Set a timer for 30 seconds.
• How many touches with your feet can you make within the 30-second timeframe, without the ball leaving the circle?
• Can you beat your best score?
Medium Mode
• Set a timer for 30 seconds.
• This time, try touching the ball with as many different parts of your feet as possible, like your toe, laces, sole, heel, and the inside and outside of your foot.
• How many touches can you make in the 30-second timeframe?
• For an extra challenge, set the timer again, and try to play without using the same part of your foot twice in a row.
• What did you do well when you got your best score?
With friends and family
• When you're ready, get a friend or family member to join you in the challenge.
• See how many touches you can get in 30 seconds but this time, take turns between touches.
• Think about how you can get the most touches as a team.
Drill: Beat The Wall
All you need is a ball and a wall, so let's go!
Easy Mode
• Pass the ball to the wall like you're passing to a friend.
• When it comes back to you, try to stop it or kick it back with a different part of your foot each time.
• How many different parts of your foot can you use? Are you able to keep control over the ball?
Medium Mode
• This time, throw the ball against a higher part of the wall.
• Try to stop the ball or pass it back to the wall—but this time use different parts of your body, like your chest, head, and other parts of your feet.
• How many different parts of your body can you use?
With friends and family
• When you're ready, get a friend or family member to join you in the challenge.
• How many times can you pass and stop the ball using your feet as a team?
• Can you stop the ball with a different part of your foot each time?
• If you like, you can test your skills against each other: pass the ball to one another in different ways, to make it challenging for your partner to stop the ball.
• Remember to support and help each other improve!
Drill: Skittles
Grab 10 toys or objects that you don't mind knocking over. It's time to get a strike!
Kicking
• In this activity, your objects are called 'pins'.
• Arrange your pins into a triangle. The easy way to do this is to create four rows (one pin, two pins, three pins, four pins).
• Position yourself about 7 feet away from the pins.
• Kick the ball towards the pins, trying to knock over as many as possible.
• Each time, count how many you knock down.
• Repeat the previous steps 5 times and sum the total amount of pins you knocked down.
• Can you beat your high score each time? What did you do when you were most successful?
Throwing
• Arrange the pins in a triangle, like in the kicking drill.
• Position yourself about 10 feet away from the pins.
• Throw the ball and see how many pins you can knock down.
• To challenge yourself, try moving further away, or arrange the pins in different shapes.
With friends and family
• When you're ready, get a friend or family member to join you in the challenge.
• Create rules so everyone can play: Do you throw? Do you kick? How far do you start from the pins? How many pins? In what shape will you arrange them?
• Be sure to always cheer on the other players, and help each other along the way!