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Atletisme Calçat

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Nike Victory 2 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Victory 2 "Keely Hodgkinson" Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
Nike Victory 2 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
219,99 €
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite
Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
219,99 €
Nike Zoom Rival Distance
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
Nike Zoom Rival Distance
Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
84,99 €
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
84,99 €
Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Sabatilles amb claus per a diverses proves d'atletisme
Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Sabatilles amb claus per a diverses proves d'atletisme
84,99 €
Nike Dragonfly 2
Nike Dragonfly 2 Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
Nike Dragonfly 2
Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
174,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Home
Novetats
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Home
179,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4 x Renegade
Nike Vaporfly 4 x Renegade Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Home
Nike Vaporfly 4 x Renegade
Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Home
269,99 €
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
84,99 €
Nike High Jump Elite
Nike High Jump Elite Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
Nike High Jump Elite
Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
134,99 €
Nike Dragonfly XC
Nike Dragonfly XC Sabatilles amb claus de running de cros
Nike Dragonfly XC
Sabatilles amb claus de running de cros
174,99 €
Nike Long Jump Elite
Nike Long Jump Elite Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
Nike Long Jump Elite
Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
149,99 €
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
Nike Maxfly 2
Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
30 % de descompte
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
Nike Victory 2
Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Sabatilles de competició camp a través
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Sabatilles de competició camp a través
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Sabatilles amb claus per a diverses proves d'atletisme
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Sabatilles amb claus per a diverses proves d'atletisme
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme de fons / mig fons
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4 Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Sabatilles amb claus per a proves d'atletisme d'esprint
30 % de descompte
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Nike Pole Vault Elite Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Sabatilles amb claus de salt d'atletisme
30 % de descompte
Històries relacionades

Track and field running shoes: designed to go the distance

Whether you're sprinting to the finish line or clocking up the laps, find track shoes for running that support your performance. We've got lightweight designs featuring airy uppers. Explore pairs with a single layer of mesh that delivers breathability in the areas you need it most. Looking for footwear with flexibility? Choose a pair with four or six replaceable spikes. They give you top traction on a range of track surfaces. You'll also find adaptable shoes that are ready for middle and longer distance races. Check out options with rubber at the heel that deliver reliable traction, so you can brake with confidence after you cross the line.


Our track shoes take first place on the podium when it comes to comfort. Look out for cushioning in the midfoot and heel that gives a springy sensation to keep you relaxed while you go the distance. Meanwhile, a smooth, propulsive feel helps to push you forward. Discover pairs featuring Air Zoom units in the forefoot. These responsive cushioning systems consist of two chambers that help to harness your speed while keeping you stable and in control. Supportive bases create a flat area to aid stability. We've also designed options with elevated platforms on the inside, so your spikes feel in control on the straights and around turns. Pick a pair with an arch band that secures the midfoot, making sure you're locked in and ready to race.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Nike track and field shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.