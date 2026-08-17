At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 75
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
CHF 50
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 52
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
CHF 30
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
CHF 85
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
CHF 99.95
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
CHF 75
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 105
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
CHF 35
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
CHF 64.95
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
CHF 155
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
CHF 80
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 94.95
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 64.95
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 94.95
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 45
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
CHF 80
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
CHF 64.95
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 94.95
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
CHF 55
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
CHF 75
Jordan Anthem
Jordan Anthem Women's Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Anthem
Women's Jacket
CHF 135
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
CHF 99.95
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Netherlands Energy
Netherlands Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
CHF 85
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+1
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 32
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 80
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
CHF 27
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 64.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
CHF 80
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
CHF 120
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
+11
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
CHF 45
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 80
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
CHF 55
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Trousers
CHF 80
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
Nike i96 Repel
Nike i96 Repel Men's Football Woven Track Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike i96 Repel
Men's Football Woven Track Jacket
CHF 115
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Windshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Windshirt
CHF 135
Slovenia 2026 Stadium Home
Slovenia 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Slovenia 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 75
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 35
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
CHF 85
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Knee-High Football Socks
CHF 22
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Training Top
CHF 45
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
CHF 40
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
CHF 42
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
T-Shirt
CHF 45
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
England National Team 2026 Match Away
England National Team 2026 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
CHF 30
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
CHF 80
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At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.