Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gifts At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Nike Winter Warrior Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      CHF 30
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 115
      Nike Swoosh Medium Support
      Nike Swoosh Medium Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Medium Support
      Women's Padded Sports Bra
      CHF 50
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Top
      CHF 42
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 42
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 90
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 42
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 90
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      CHF 65
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 290
      Nike Pro Swoosh
      Nike Pro Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Asymmetrical Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Asymmetrical Sports Bra
      CHF 52
      Nike Phantom GX Academy
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Phantom GX Academy
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 100
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 70
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Artificial-grass football boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Artificial-grass football boot
      CHF 110
      Nike Peak
      Nike Peak Beanie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Peak
      Beanie
      CHF 40
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Top
      Just In
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Women's Top
      CHF 160
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      CHF 135
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 100
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Indoor Court Football Shoes
      CHF 100
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 110
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      CHF 175
      Nike V2K Run
      Nike V2K Run Women's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Nike V2K Run
      Women's Shoes
      CHF 140
      Inter Milan 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Inter Milan 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      CHF 120

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.