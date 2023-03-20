Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      CHF 145
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Men's Shoes
      CHF 250
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      CHF 39.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      CHF 120
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 40
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      CHF 170
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Flouncy Skirt
      CHF 57
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      CHF 45
      FFF Repel Academy AWF
      FFF Repel Academy AWF Men's Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Repel Academy AWF
      Men's Football Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Trousers
      CHF 99.95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      CHF 195
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Trousers
      CHF 95
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Women's Knit Tennis Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      Women's Knit Tennis Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      CHF 115
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      CHF 40
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      CHF 75
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      CHF 57
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      CHF 44.95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      CHF 80
      Nigeria Strike
      Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks City Edition
      Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      CHF 120
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.