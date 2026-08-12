At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(1999)
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 75
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
CHF 50
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 52
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
CHF 30
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
CHF 80
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
CHF 85
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
CHF 99.95
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
CHF 75
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
CHF 40
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 105
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 32
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
CHF 35
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
CHF 64.95
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
CHF 80
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
CHF 155
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 94.95
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 94.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 64.95
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 45
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
CHF 64.95
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
11% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
28% off
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
11% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Skirt
19% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
29% off
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 94.95
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 105
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
CHF 55
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
CHF 75
Jordan Anthem
Jordan Anthem Women's Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Anthem
Women's Jacket
CHF 135
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
CHF 99.95
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Netherlands Energy
Netherlands Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
CHF 85
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 80
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
CHF 27
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 64.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
CHF 80
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
+11
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
CHF 45
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
CHF 120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 80
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
CHF 55
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Windshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Windshirt
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Trousers
CHF 80
Nike i96 Repel
Nike i96 Repel Men's Football Woven Track Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike i96 Repel
Men's Football Woven Track Jacket
CHF 115
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
CHF 55
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
CHF 75
Jordan Anthem
Jordan Anthem Women's Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Anthem
Women's Jacket
CHF 135
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
CHF 99.95
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Netherlands Energy
Netherlands Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
CHF 85
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 80
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
CHF 27
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 64.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
CHF 80
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
+11
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
CHF 45
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
CHF 120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 80
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
CHF 55
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Windshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Windshirt
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Trousers
CHF 80
Nike i96 Repel
Nike i96 Repel Men's Football Woven Track Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike i96 Repel
Men's Football Woven Track Jacket
CHF 115
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 75

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.