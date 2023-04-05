Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Running
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      CHF 145
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      CHF 145
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      CHF 145
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 110
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      CHF 80
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      CHF 209.95
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      CHF 55
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      CHF 170
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 115
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Men's Shoes
      CHF 250
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun
      Women's Shoes
      CHF 90
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun
      Men's Shoes
      CHF 90
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 130
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Luka 1 'Next Nature' Men's Basketball Shoes
      Member Access
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      CHF 159.95
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      CHF 90
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Women's Trail Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Trail Running Shoes
      CHF 110
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      CHF 90
      Nike Air Max 95
      Nike Air Max 95 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 95
      Women's Shoes

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.