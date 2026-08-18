At least 20% Sustainable & Recycled Shoes & Trainers

Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
CHF 105
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max Dn
Shoes
CHF 200
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
CHF 160
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
CHF 80
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 80
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 320
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
CHF 110
Nike Pacific
Nike Pacific Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacific
Men's Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
CHF 110
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 310
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
CHF 110
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
CHF 115
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 125

At least 20% sustainable shoes and trainers: big strides towards zero waste

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great about putting them on. By choosing shoes made with recycled plastics, leather and textiles, you help reduce waste and emissions. Here at Nike, our innovative designers and engineers are passionate about finding different ways of reusing manufacturing waste to make our trainers. That means we can give you the same incredible quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Zero waste starts with the materials


From breathable knit uppers to the bouncy foam under your feet, materials make up more than 70% of a trainer's footprint. Our sustainable shoes are responsibly designed, utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. Take recycled post-consumer shoes from our Reuse-A-Shoe program, for example, which we started in 1992. Here, end-of-life shoes are transformed into Nike Grind materials—everything from rubber soles and foam cushioning to leather and textile uppers are separated and ground into granules. We use these to make smart, high-performing yarn knits, as well as running tracks and playing courts. We're literally changing the game from the ground up.


Zero-compromise approach


By inventing more efficient materials and reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we're making big strides on our journey to reducing emissions. Our goal is to produce sustainable footwear and apparel using as many recycled materials as possible. All without compromising on performance, durability or style. This means rethinking the way we bring products into the world. We design them to last longer and, when it's time, give their materials another life in other products.


Nike Air: light on your feet, light on waste


Looking for trainers made with sustainable materials? Our Nike Air Max shoes are a good place to start. Since 2008, all Nike Air soles made at Nike's Air Manufacturing Innovation facilities in the US are composed of at least 25% recycled manufacturing waste. And from 2020 onwards, all Air MI facilities have been powered entirely by renewable wind energy. We reuse more than 90% of the waste from materials used for our Air soles to produce our innovative cushioning systems.


High-performing and sustainable fabrics


Nike Flyknit running shoes are more recycled than you might think. Because Nike Flyknit uses a precision-engineered knitting process instead of the traditional cut-and-sew way of manufacturing shoes, it uses 60% less waste than conventional methods. On average, each shoe upper made from Flyknit contains 6 to 7 recycled plastic bottles. Another example is Nike Flyleather, which is made from at least 50% recycled leather fibres. These are melded together with synthetic fibres using a water-powered process. It looks, feels and smells like natural leather, but with a lower impact on the climate.


We're not done yet


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose recycled trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.