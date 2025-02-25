Nike shorts: the freedom to move
You're a runner. Cyclist. Footballer. Whatever your sporting passion, you need sports shorts that work as hard as you do. We use tough, technical fabrics, along with our unique Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused. We add loads of stretch so your Nike shorts flex when you do and hold their shape. Plus, with elasticated waistbands and drawstring ties, everything stays in place—no matter how much you move.
Different sports need different gear, so you'll find a range of specialist designs to match your movement style. Our iconic jogger shorts use lightweight fabrics for easy wear and side splits for ultimate freedom. Look out for supportive linings that ensure extra comfort. All about that compression fit? Choose second-skin materials that give a barely-there feel.
We believe sportswear should look as good as it feels—so you'll find options from simple and muted to bright and bold. Block colours ensure a simple but striking finish, while splashy prints create a standout look. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh gives your apparel its badge of quality.