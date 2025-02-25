  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Sports Shorts

ShoesTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSports BrasBodysuitsCompression and Base LayerTracksuitsSkirts & DressesSurf & SwimwearSocksAccessories & Equipment
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Blue
Grey
White
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Fleece 
(0)
Tech Fleece
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Multi+
Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
CHF 87
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 25
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Camo Training Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Camo Training Shorts
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 87
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Trophy23
Nike Trophy23 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Trophy23
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Sportswear Alumni
Nike Sportswear Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Alumni
Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's 15cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike DNA
Men's 15cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
CHF 65
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 30
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts

Nike shorts: the freedom to move

You're a runner. Cyclist. Footballer. Whatever your sporting passion, you need sports shorts that work as hard as you do. We use tough, technical fabrics, along with our unique Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused. We add loads of stretch so your Nike shorts flex when you do and hold their shape. Plus, with elasticated waistbands and drawstring ties, everything stays in place—no matter how much you move.

Different sports need different gear, so you'll find a range of specialist designs to match your movement style. Our iconic jogger shorts use lightweight fabrics for easy wear and side splits for ultimate freedom. Look out for supportive linings that ensure extra comfort. All about that compression fit? Choose second-skin materials that give a barely-there feel.

We believe sportswear should look as good as it feels—so you'll find options from simple and muted to bright and bold. Block colours ensure a simple but striking finish, while splashy prints create a standout look. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh gives your apparel its badge of quality.