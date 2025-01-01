  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms

Bottoms(832)

Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Trousers
CHF 105
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 120
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
CHF 77
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 52
NOCTA x L'ART
NOCTA x L'ART Men's Tech Trousers
Available in SNKRS
NOCTA x L'ART
Men's Tech Trousers
19% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Joggers
29% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
29% off
Jordan Chicago
Jordan Chicago Men's Trousers
Jordan Chicago
Men's Trousers
CHF 140
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
CHF 52
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 70
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 42
Nike Phenom
Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Phenom
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
CHF 100
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 25
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
CHF 87
Inter Milan 2024/25 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
CHF 42
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 47
Nike Multi+
Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
CHF 82
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Jersey
Nike Jersey Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Jersey
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Basketball Tights
Sold Out
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Men's 3/4 Basketball Tights
24% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Go
Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
Just In
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
29% off
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Woven Skirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's High-Waisted Woven Skirt
CHF 77
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
29% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
29% off
Nike Go
Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
29% off
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Training Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Flex
Men's Training Shorts
19% off
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' Carpenter Trousers
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' Carpenter Trousers
29% off
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Camo Training Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Camo Training Shorts
24% off
Jordan Jumpman Poolside
Jordan Jumpman Poolside Men's 18cm approx. Shorts
Sold Out
Jordan Jumpman Poolside
Men's 18cm approx. Shorts
19% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Knit Trousers
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
Men's Knit Trousers
29% off
NOCTA
NOCTA Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
NOCTA
Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Bottoms
CHF 120
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
28% off
Related Stories