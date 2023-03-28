Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Yoga

      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Training Trousers (Plus size)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Training Trousers (Plus size)
      CHF 89.95
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      CHF 134.95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless
      Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      CHF 69.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      CHF 57
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Tank
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's 7/8 Jumpsuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's 7/8 Jumpsuit
      CHF 144.95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 134.95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Top
      CHF 37
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 94.95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 134.95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Tank Top
      CHF 33
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 90
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      CHF 75
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      CHF 37
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 75
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      CHF 57
      Nike (M)
      Nike (M) Women's Pullover (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike (M)
      Women's Pullover (Maternity)
      CHF 110
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
      Women's Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      CHF 23
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Alate All U
      Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate All U
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      CHF 37
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Women's Yoga Tops & Bottoms

      Get the most out of your yoga workout with Nike's assortment of women's yoga clothing. With style and comfort in mind, choose from tank tops, t-shirts, trousers, and tights. Yoga helps your mind and body stay balanced and open, reduces anxiety and stress, and improves flexibility and energy. It doesn't require much equipment for yoga but to get started a water bottle and towel are a good idea. Find the support and coverage you need to focus on your practice with Nike yoga sports bras for women.