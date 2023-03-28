Skip to main content
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      CHF 57
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Wash Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Wash Shorts
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      CHF 60
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      CHF 57
      Nike Club+
      Nike Club+ Men's French Terry Dip Dyed Shorts
      Nike Club+
      Men's French Terry Dip Dyed Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      CHF 33
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Women's Fleece Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Women's Fleece Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nigeria Strike
      Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      CHF 55
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      CHF 44.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      FFF
      FFF Women's Knit Football Shorts
      FFF
      Women's Knit Football Shorts
      Nike Form
      Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Form
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      CHF 55
      Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
      Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      CHF 84.95
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      CHF 33
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Training Shorts
      CHF 89.95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      CHF 49.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts