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Blue Shorts

(160)
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 75
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
CHF 85
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Mid-Rise Tailored Shorts
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Tailored Shorts
CHF 80
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 70
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
CHF 37
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
CHF 70
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
CHF 85
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 22
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3 Women's Knit Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Women's Knit Football Shorts
CHF 20
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
CHF 35
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 105
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 80
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
CHF 75
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
CHF 55
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 55
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
CHF 99.95
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
CHF 52
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
CHF 85
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
CHF 30
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Shorts
CHF 57
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 110
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
CHF 52
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
CHF 57
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
CHF 80
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
CHF 57
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 105
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 52
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 52
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
CHF 105
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 55
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
CHF 99.95
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 64.95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
CHF 52
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
CHF 85
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
CHF 30
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Shorts
CHF 57
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 110
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
CHF 52
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 35
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
CHF 57
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
CHF 80
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
CHF 57
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
CHF 105
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
CHF 52
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 52
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
CHF 105

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.