Winter Clothes & Apparel

Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
CHF 42
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 22
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 50
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
CHF 135
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 80
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
CHF 52
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Crew
CHF 80
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
CHF 42
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
CHF 45
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
CHF 160
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
CHF 75
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Men's Tights
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
CHF 57
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
CHF 110

Nike winter clothing

Comfortably layer up in cold conditions


Our winter clothes are made for the days when the temperature plummets but your goals stay the same. Build your gear around easy designs that let you move freely through running, training, football and daily plans. We've got fleece hoodies with adjustable necklines, cuffs and hems to help fine-tune your coverage when the weather changes. Meanwhile, insulated joggers and other lightweight base layers work to ensure you keep warm—without feeling bulky.


Warmth that works with your body


At Nike, we know you'll want clothes for this winter that feel cosy, breathable and ready to move. That's why we created our Therma-FIT apparel. This helps manage your body’s natural heat, so you stay comfortable in lower temperatures. You'll also discover supple Nike Tech designs crafted from insulating material with added stretch to lock in comfort and give a smooth feel. This makes them ideal for stretching, lifting or cooling down after a session. Plus, brushed-back fleeces provide a soft layer against your skin.


High-performance layering


When you're working hard, your apparel in winter needs to handle sweat as well as cold. Check out our pieces that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric wicks sweat away from your body for speedier evaporation to keep you fresh and focused throughout runs, gym sessions and team training. Meanwhile, long-sleeved tees and sweatshirts in streamlined fits sit close to the skin for easy layering, while our flexible leggings and tights offer support through warm-ups and cooldowns. You can adjust your body's heat before, during and after movement, too, with tapered joggers, half-zip tops and full-zip hoodies. The result is gear that feels secure, smooth and ready for repeat wear.


Effective coverage when the temperature drops


Winter days can bring wind, drizzle and sudden changes. Our cold-weather clothes with Nike Storm-FIT technology help protect you from gusts and rain to make sure you stay snug in harsh conditions. Look out for jackets, coats and gilets that add a cosy piece without weighing you down. Relaxed and oversized cuts make space for extra layers, while slim and standard fits give a cleaner feel for training or travel. From early starts to late finishes, our apparel in this range is all designed to keep you comfortable on the move.


Comfort beyond your session


These winter clothes aren't just for workouts. They're for walks to the gym, the trip across town and your rest days. Think sleek tracksuits that bring a put-together effect. Winterised tops that are made from cosy fleece. And mid-rise leggings with mesh panels to ensure snugness. Choose comfy options that feel good when you bend, reach and walk. Then, mix them through your weekly rotation for sport, recovery and everyday wear.