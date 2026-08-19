Cold-weather compression and base layer: stay warm, keep active
AA good winter base layer is your cold-weather hero. Here at Nike, we have long-sleeved tops and tights made from soft, stretchy materials that are also breathable and lightweight. So, you can keep focusing on your fitness goals when the temperatures drop. Look out for tops with rounded hems to help keep you covered during stretches and dynamic moves. Meanwhile, our slim-fitting tights fit snugly under joggers or shorts. Elasticated waistbands stay in place without slipping or rolling, so you can keep your mind on your goals.
Heading out for a run on a chilly morning? Choose a cold-weather base layer crafted from breathable French terry fabric. This features unbrushed loops on the inside for incredible softness against your skin. Plus, its natural stretch gives you a body-hugging feel that's perfect for high-intensity activities. You'll also find lightweight, moisture-wicking tights and tops in this premium fabric. For added coverage, choose a mock-neck top with a slightly higher collar than our round-neck styles.
Upping the intensity? Opt for a winter base layer featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. For extra ventilation in key areas, look for long-sleeved tops with mesh panels on the back and under the arms. These allow air to circulate where you need it most. For maximum convenience, look out for tights with secret side pockets that let you store your essentials when you're on the move.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose a winter base layer with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.