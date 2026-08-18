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Older Kids Lifestyle Hoodies & Sweatshirts

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 70
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
CHF 57
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top
Just In
Nike Air
Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top
CHF 70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 45
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 64.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
CHF 105
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 57
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
CHF 45
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
CHF 64.95
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 52