Selecting the Best Shoes for HIIT Workouts

HIIT is often high impact. High-impact exercise is defined as exercise that involves both feet being off the ground at the same time. Box jumps, burpees and sprinting are all examples of high-impact exercise. These exercises get your heart rate up quickly and efficiently, making them a great choice. In these exercises, the feet are the first point of impact as you hit the ground

For high-impact exercise, you have to ensure your footwear provides the support you need to prevent injury. Protecting your feet from the impact by wearing training shoes specially designed for that intensity is essential. Here's what to look for when buying shoes for HIIT.

1. Find Shoes Capable of Complex Cross-Training

In a single HIIT session, you might find yourself performing box jumps, treadmill sprints, kettlebell swings and more. You need footwear that can handle the complex cross-training you'll be doing. Your everyday running shoes might not be adequate.

Cross-training shoes contain special features that make them better suited to the demands of HIIT. Shoes with plenty of cushioning under the midsole, for example, will protect your arches against impact during jumping.

2. Choose Shoes with Sufficient Shock Absorption

Most forms of HIIT are high impact. This requires shoes with shock absorption. Shock absorption in shoes refers to the ability to reduce the amount of kinetic energy that enters your body with each step.

Not all shock absorption is equal. Shock absorption dissipates impact by absorbing the energy, which can delay forward movement. Nike React foam cushioning diminishes the force of impact by absorbing the energy. This cushioning prevents serious impact up the kinetic chain, which can be linked to injuries or damage. Nike React foam cushioning also reacts to movement, delivering a greater energy return. You'll enjoy performance benefits, while protecting your body against impact.

3. Look for Shoes with Traction for Lateral Movements

A box jump followed by a lateral burpee requires agility. Agility requires traction. Shoes without sufficient traction will impact your performance as you slip and slide through the multi-directional exercises.

Wearing running shoes for HIIT can be detrimental because the traction they feature is designed for forward or straight movement. This may not be a concern if your HIIT workout consists of sprinting. But for plyometrics or dynamic lateral movement, your HIIT shoes will need to have grip, traction and flexibility.

4. Give Preference to Shoes with Stability

HIIT training shoes need to provide stability. Running shoes are suitable for running, not the high-intensity interval training demands and variety of HIIT. Cross-training shoes are more stable. This comes down to what's called the "drop". The drop refers to the difference in height between the heel and forefoot.

The greater the drop, the steeper the angle. Being barefoot is the baseline, with a drop of zero. A typical running shoe has a heel drop of around 10mm. This cushions the heel, encouraging a heel-to-toe strike. This is perfect for running, but in cross-training, it can shift your weight forward, creating instability.

Instead, opt for HIIT shoes with a reduced toe drop. These shoes will have a drop of up to 4mm. This keeps your weight centred and stable.

5. Buy Shoes That You Like and That Work for Your Foot

Aside from the key design features of HIIT shoes, you should also factor in your personal preferences. Do you prefer low-cut or high-top HIIT shoes? Do you have naturally flat feet and require more arch support? Do you prefer lace-up or slip-on shoes? What colours do you like? These are all important factors to consider when choosing shoes for HIIT.