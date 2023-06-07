Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage
      Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      $85
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $68
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Flouncy Skirt
      $70
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      $55
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Graphic Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Graphic Sports Bra
      $50
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      $55
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      $130
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      $55
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      $68
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory Women's Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Football Pants
      $68
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $80
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      $60
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Short-sleeve T-Shirt Dress (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Short-sleeve T-Shirt Dress (Plus Size)
      $64
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      $150
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $68
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $68
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $68
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Netherlands Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      $95
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      $95
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $68
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $68
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.