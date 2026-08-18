At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
$85
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Coaches' Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Women's Coaches' Jacket
$350
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
$150
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$80
Nike Tempo Swoosh
Nike Tempo Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tempo Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Jacket
$100
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Unlined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Unlined Running Shorts
$50
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$55
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Crew
$100
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$120
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$135
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
$80
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
$85
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
$48

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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$40
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
$48
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
$48
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
$85

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Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$55

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Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
$150

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Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
$75

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Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Women's Dri-FIT Golf Jumpsuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Jumpsuit
$160

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Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
$75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
$95

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Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
$55
ACG Lava Loft
ACG Lava Loft Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loft
Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
$340
ACG "Wolf Grid"
ACG "Wolf Grid" Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
Recycled Materials
ACG "Wolf Grid"
Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
$115
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
$210
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$85
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
$150
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Crew
$75
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
$64
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
$75
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$55
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
$120
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
$48
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$68
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$80
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
$115

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F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
$95
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
$85

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At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.