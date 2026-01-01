Sports bras on sale: the support you need
Browse our sports bra sale to find designs that keep you comfortable when training gets tough. From pieces that prioritise coverage to high-impact options that deliver a body-hugging feel, you're sure to find the fit that's right for you. Whether you're taking to the mat or the court, our range of support levels means there's something for every activity. In our women's sports bra sale, you'll find designs built to give you confidence—whatever the challenge.
Designed for all-day comfort
As an athlete, you need a sports bra to protect and support your chest, preventing injury or discomfort. And you'll find a mix of options in our sports bra sale. You can run and jump fearlessly in high-impact sports bras with snug underbands and firm structuring. Thicker straps and hook fastenings keep everything firmly in place, while adjustable styles mean you can adjust your fit. For cycling or gym workouts, reach for a medium-impact option for the ideal balance of comfort and coverage. Or for gentle exercise, our light-support designs feel like a second skin—yet still keep everything secure. Slim straps and open backs accentuate the lightweight effect.
Padding options
Our padded sports bras in this sale feature a wide range of options to ensure you get the support that suits you. Single-piece padding styles have sewn-in layers within the cups, so they won't fold during your workout or when they're in the wash. If you prefer a lighter feel, padding-free designs offer a sleek effect and plenty of flexibility. Or, for versatile wear, pick a sports bra with removable pads that can be slipped in when needed and then removed for a slimline effect.
Innovative fabric for world-class comfort
In our sports bra sale, you'll find world-class smart fabrics worn by pro athletes around the world. Look out for bras made with our innovative Dri-FIT technology, which wicks sweat away from the skin so it evaporates quickly. This means you stay dry for longer and can stay focused on the game. Our bras are also crafted with super-stretchy fabrics, so you can flex in any direction. Working out in warm weather? Look out for pieces with engineered mesh panels. These deliver extra ventilation to keep your body temperature regulated as your workout heats up.
Top-quality bands
Never underestimate the power of a great band. Our sale of women's sports bras is crafted with supportive under-chest bands that fit snugly to your shape to keep you lifted. Meanwhile, a wide underband helps to spread the weight of your chest more evenly, taking the pressure off your shoulders and creating a sleek profile. The elasticated material is tested rigorously in our labs to ensure it retains its flex, wear after wear.
Protect the future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sports bras on sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets that have been diverted from landfill.