      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $85
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
$95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $85
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Full-Zip Graphic Training Hoodie
$80
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Full-Zip Graphic Training Hoodie
      $80
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV Women's Top
$190
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Top
      $190
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
$95
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
$100
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$100
      Nike Air
      Women's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Nike Club Fleece+ Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Top
$95
      Nike Club Fleece+
      Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Top
      $95
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
$110
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$100
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      $100
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Women's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt
      Women's Fleece Tennis Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
$100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
      $100
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Fleece Crew Sweatshirt
$95
      Nike Air
      Women's Fleece Crew Sweatshirt
      $95
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Nike Forward Hoodie Men's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Men's Hoodie
      $195
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$85
      Team 31 Courtside
      Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      $85
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Fleece Hoodie
$95
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $95
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
$120
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      $120

      Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

      When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

      Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.