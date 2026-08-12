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Pockets Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

(22)
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
20% off
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$75
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$75
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
$130
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Regular Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Regular Chino Trousers
$150
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Trousers
$160
Nike Primary Nano
Nike Primary Nano Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Nano Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nano
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Nano Joggers
$80
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
40% off
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Training Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Training Joggers
$75
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 French Terry Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 French Terry Joggers
40% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
$60
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Trousers
Coming Soon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Trousers
$125