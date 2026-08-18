  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Older Kids Training & Gym Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(4)
Size 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Sports 
(1)
Training & Gym
Fit 
(0)
Material weight 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Size Range 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Nike Primary Nanoknit
Nike Primary Nanoknit Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nanoknit
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Hoodie
$80
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off