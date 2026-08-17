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  3. Tops & T-Shirts

Older Kids Lifestyle Tops & T-Shirts

(79)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Crew-Neck Sweater
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Crew-Neck Sweater
$90

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Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$45
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$60
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$24

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Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
$75

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Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
$70
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Top
$50

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Polo Top
$60

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$24
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
$45

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$50

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
$65

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
$40

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
$30
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
$30
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$30
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Dri-FIT Jersey
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Jersey
$65

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Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
$38

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
$30

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Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Logo T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Logo T-Shirt
$40
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40

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Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Swoosh
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
23% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' T-Shirt
13% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
34% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
14% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
33% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
20% off
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$85
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$85
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$85
Netherlands x Patta
Netherlands x Patta Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands x Patta
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$85
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
40% off
Netherlands
Netherlands Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Netherlands
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
40% off
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
39% off
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
40% off
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
39% off
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
40% off
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Norway
Norway Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
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Norway
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
40% off
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
Brazil Tech Fleece
Brazil Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Brazil Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Canada Nike Fanwear Collection
Canada Nike Fanwear Collection Older Kids' Football Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Canada Nike Fanwear Collection
Older Kids' Football Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off