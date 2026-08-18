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Older Kids Lifestyle Jackets

(12)
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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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(1)
Lifestyle
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Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
$100

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Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
$120
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
$80

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Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
$110
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
29% off
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Sold Out
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
$135
Netherlands
Netherlands Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Netherlands
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
Norway
Norway Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Norway
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off