      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $130
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Men's Racing Vest
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Men's Racing Vest
      $55
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      $125
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3
      Our most-cushioned road running shoe
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $95
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      $240
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
      $115
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Vest
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Vest
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      $100
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Tights
      $150
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      $115
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $80
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      $110
      Nike
      Nike Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Nike
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      $70
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $95
      Nike TechKnit
      Nike TechKnit Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike TechKnit
      Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-sleeve Running Top
      $110
      Nike Trail Magic Hour
      Nike Trail Magic Hour Men's Dri-FIT Running Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Magic Hour
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Hoodie
      $100
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike AeroSwift
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $110
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      $80
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $68
      Nike Rise 365
      Nike Rise 365 Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Rise 365
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      $68
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $64
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      $95
      Related Stories

      Men's running clothes: power every stride

      Whether you favour the security of a close-fitting pair of running tights or the loose breathability of a running vest, each fit from Nike is available to suit your personal preference. We've got impressive technology working in all our men's running outfits, all designed to help keep you cool, cosy or dry.

      Choose your fit according to the conditions, like opting for hoods, removable mittens and insulation to keep you cosy no matter how chilly it gets outside. Then there's Nike Therma-FIT technology, which offers temperature-regulating properties to help you utilise your body's natural heat in cooler conditions. You can also try men's running clothes made with our Storm-FIT technology with windproofing to keep you dry and warm, even if you're running in a rainstorm. Planning a long-distance route or a sprint in hot temperatures? Throw on a Precool gilet designed to hold four slim ice packs within its stretchy zip-through construction. On balmy days, look for men's running gear with our Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and focused.

      From zipped pockets and pouches to vents and slits for added ventilation, it's the little things that can make all the difference. For example, we use reflective design elements for safety on dark-night runs. We also know feeling secure and supported when running is a must, so our running tights combine an internal brief with smooth, stretchy fabrics for total movement and control. Our running jackets are lightweight and give the flexibility required for the sport. However or wherever you run, it should all be about enjoyment. Smash through the barriers that can hamper that fun, such as bad weather or the wrong temperature, so you can renew your love of the great outdoors and the freedom of running.