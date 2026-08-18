    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Cross-Body Bag

Cross-Body Bag

(7)
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
$45
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
$25
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
$75
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (8L)
$45
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
$45

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Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
$60
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Waist pack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Waist pack (3L)
$45

See Price in Bag