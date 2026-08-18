  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Club Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants

(16)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
$80

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
$85

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
$80

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
$65

See Price in Bag

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
$75

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
30% off
Canada Club Fleece
Canada Club Fleece Men's Fleece Joggers
Canada Club Fleece
Men's Fleece Joggers
40% off
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
40% off