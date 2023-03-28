Skip to main content
      Men's blue hoodies: all-day warmth

      Stay cosy in men's blue hoodies and sweatshirts in shades from turquoise to navy. Super-soft brushed fleece and smooth French terry fabric make these the ultimate layers for cool weather. Nike men's blue sweatshirts deliver extreme comfort, whether you're training in the cold or stepping out on the street. Plus, when you're pushing hard, blue hoodies with Nike Dri-FIT fabric keep you dry and focused by wicking sweat away from the skin.

      Control your ventilation in men's blue hoodies with 1/4, 1/2 and full zips—they let you create airflow that feels just right. Also, if you're coming up against bad weather, ribbed cuffs stay in place to keep the cold wind out. Heading out in the rain? Hoods with drawstrings let you secure your coverage. Look out for men's blue hoodies with front pockets—they're perfect for stashing your stuff and they're a great place to warm your hands, too.

      Choose men's blue sweatshirts when you're looking for classic style and relaxed pieces. Premium loopback fabrics deliver warmth while retro-inspired logos and graphics offer a fresh take on heritage designs.