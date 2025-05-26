Atlético Madrid away kits 2025/26: Wear your team colours with pride
Cheer on your champions in style in our new Atlético Madrid away kits. We've got shorts and shirts with authentic design details, such as the woven crest—topped off with our iconic Swoosh. Our high-performance range includes Atlético Madrid away shirts, shorts and matching socks, so you can channel your heroes on the pitch. Of course, these pieces feel as good as they look. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate fast—keeping you cool and fresh throughout the match. Meanwhile, flexible fabrics are designed to move with you as you run, shoot and score.
Whether you're at the stadium, supporting from home or chasing your dreams on the pitch, you can do it comfortably in Nike Atlético Madrid away tops. We have plenty of fits to choose from—from standard fit that delivers a relaxed, easy feel to slim fit designs that give a tailored look. Even little fans can show their team pride with our junior Atlético Madrid away kits. They'll stay game-ready in these lightweight, breathable sets that feel ultra-soft against their skin. A comfy elasticated waistband keeps things snug and secure, so shorts won't slip no matter how fast they sprint.
Protecting the planet requires all of us to do our part, and that's exactly what we're trying to do. To support Nike's Move to Zero initiative, look out for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag. We craft these Atlético Madrid away shirts and shorts with recycled materials, such as polyester spun from plastic bottles that we divert from landfill. It's all part of our mission to reach net-zero waste and net-zero emissions.
Atlético Madrid 2025/2026 Away Kit
Release date: 26/05/25
Colour: Blue, Purple & Yellow