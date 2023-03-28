Skip to main content
      Netherlands 2022/23 Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Away Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Away
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      $90
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      Netherlands 2022/23 Match Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Match Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Match Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $170
      Netherlands 2022/23 Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      $100
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $85
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115

      Netherlands away kit 2022/2023: celebrate your heroes

      Support your team as they head out on the road in the new Netherlands away kit. We make our Netherlands away strip in pitch-accurate colourways and finish them with premium badging, so you can cheer on your icons in authentic style. Keep your look simple with a Netherlands away shirt. Or, go all-out for impact with matching shorts and socks.

      At Nike, we're committed to supporting the beautiful game at every level. That's why we make our Netherlands away jerseys from pro-quality Dri-FIT fabrics that are built for on-pitch action. High-tech fibres wick sweat away from your skin and evaporate it fast—so you stay cool throughout your own matches.

      Because young players love to channel their heroes as they hone their skills, we make our junior Netherlands away kits from the same materials as our adult range. You'll find Netherlands away jerseys, shorts and socks made from match-ready fabrics that feel breathable to wear. Look out for stretchy vents at the side seams for easy movement, plus secure drawstring ties that keep everything in place throughout.