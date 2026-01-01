Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boots

Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
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Push the limits on the field with the Nike United Phantom 6 Elite. Designed for wildly accurate players, like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos, it sharpens your precision with revolutionary Gripknit for pinpoint strikes and a refined Cyclone 360 plate for aggressive cuts.
- Colour Shown: Burgundy Crush/Fossil/University Red
- Style: IO8445-661
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Push the limits on the field with the Nike United Phantom 6 Elite. Designed for wildly accurate players, like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos, it sharpens your precision with revolutionary Gripknit for pinpoint strikes and a refined Cyclone 360 plate for aggressive cuts.
Behind the design
The Nike United collection celebrates wildly accurate athletes like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos. We paired rich Burgundy tones with animal-print-inspired graphics to represent how they attack on the field and go beyond what's possible.
Ball touch for clean strikes
Nike Gripknit, a sticky texture that provides grip where you need it, gives you the control you need for ultimate precision. It provides equal grip in wet or dry conditions.
Traction for the pitch
Strategically placed in the forefoot, the Cyclone 360 circular traction pattern helps you plant and pivot with speed.
Natural fit
The shoe frame gives you a more natural fit, especially in the toe box. It helps mould to your foot and brings you closer to the ball for even better boot-to-ball strikes. The Dynamic Fit collar wraps your ankle in soft, stretchy Flyknit material for a secure feel. The ghost lacing system covers your laces once you tie up to help limit distractions.
Product Details
- For use on dry, natural-grass pitches
- Cushioned sockliner
- Colour Shown: Burgundy Crush/Fossil/University Red
- Style: IO8445-661
Size & Fit
- Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
- Size Guide
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Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Grippy texture sharpens your precision for alarming accuracy.
Advantage
Precision
Fit
Natural
Designed For
Firm Ground
Tier
Elite
What's New?
- Updated Tuned Gripknit upper that's adaptable to the foot. It maintains its microtextured grip for added ball control.
- A revamped frame with more natural toe box, 3mm shorter and 1mm higher than previous Phantom iterations.
- Improved Cyclone 360 plate for increased comfort without compromising agility.
"My Phantom is adaptable and unique".
Deyna Castellanos—wicked precision
Forward, Portland Thorns F.C./USA
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