Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Trousers

Nike x LEGO® Collection

$130

A versatile piece you can build around, these comfortable woven trousers come with eye-catching LEGO® details. Their lightweight, water-repellent fabric helps keep out wind and rain so you can stack your days with adventure and be ready for the weather.

Nike Football x LEGO Collection Play wild with Nike and the LEGO Group. Chrome accents light up the look. Quick Storage Hand pockets provide quick storage for daily essentials