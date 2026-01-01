Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
See Price in Bag
Take on every day and every game with creativity in these sweat-wicking football shorts. The chrome Brick Swoosh logo on the front shows that you play by your own rules.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IQ7149-010
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Take on every day and every game with creativity in these sweat-wicking football shorts. The chrome Brick Swoosh logo on the front shows that you play by your own rules.
Benefits
- The soft and sweat-wicking material has a lightweight feel that's comfortable enough for everyday play.
- Elastic waistband with drawstring lets you to cinch up the perfect fit.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IQ7149-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'8" (142cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'4" (132cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
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