England x Palace Women's Short-Sleeved Football Top

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Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Women's Short-Sleeve Football Top
$95
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Palace pays tribute to England with a design inspired by St George's Cross on a soft sweat-wicking top. Co-branding on the chest.
- Colour Shown: Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
- Style: IB4703-052
England x Palace
$95
Palace pays tribute to England with a design inspired by St George's Cross on a soft sweat-wicking top. Co-branding on the chest.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
- Style: IB4703-052
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
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England x Palace
$95