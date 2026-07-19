England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Not As Expected
Alexander793798100
Fit is nothing like the photo, much more snug/tapered and not very oversized. The material is also really shiny with a print bold print, which is nit what I was expecting.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
England Energy
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
2 stars
Not As Expected
Alexander793798100
Fit is nothing like the photo, much more snug/tapered and not very oversized. The material is also really shiny with a print bold print, which is nit what I was expecting.
Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
England Energy