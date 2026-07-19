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England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top - Work Blue/White/Obsidian

Recycled Materials

England Energy

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

40% off

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
  • Style: IH1866-486

England Energy

40% off

With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.

Product Details

  • Ribbed collar and cuffs
  • Woven jock tag
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
  • Style: IH1866-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

Reviews (2)

2 stars

  • Not As Expected

    Alexander793798100

    Fit is nothing like the photo, much more snug/tapered and not very oversized. The material is also really shiny with a print bold print, which is nit what I was expecting.

  • Nice but small & narrow

    KatieF597137378

    Comes some and very narrow on the body.

England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

England Energy

40% off

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